Wind Advisory issued May 12 at 10:38PM PDT until May 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Winds were decreasing across much of the Mojave Desert and southern
Great Basin, so the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
