Wind Advisory issued May 12 at 7:57AM PDT until May 12 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.