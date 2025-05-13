Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 12:36PM PDT until May 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55
mph, locally up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego
County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. For
the deserts, areas of blowing dust may temporarily restrict
visibility.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.