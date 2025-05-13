Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 2:24AM PDT until May 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
Isolated gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego
County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.