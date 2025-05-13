Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 8:58PM PDT until May 14 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 45

mph, locally up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San

Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego

County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. For the

deserts, areas of blowing dust may temporarily restrict visibility.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.