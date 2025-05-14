Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 1:35AM PDT until May 14 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
Winds continue to weaken and have now fallen below advisory
criteria. Thus, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
Winds continue to weaken and have now fallen below advisory
criteria. Thus, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.