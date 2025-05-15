Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 10:48PM PDT until May 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust may result in lower visibility and travel
impacts.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.