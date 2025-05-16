Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 1:53PM PDT until May 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in lower visibility and travel impacts. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

