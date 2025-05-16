Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 2:48AM PDT until May 18 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 70 mph in the northern Coachella Valley below

the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San

Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego

County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 2 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.