Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 10:58AM PDT until May 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In
California, Eastern Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. In Nevada,
Lincoln County, Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep
Range, Southern Clark County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust may result in lower visibility and travel
impacts.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects.