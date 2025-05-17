Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 10:58AM PDT until May 18 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Areas of blowing dust may result in lower visibility and travel
impacts.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.