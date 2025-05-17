Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 12:59PM PDT until May 18 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 65 mph in the northern Coachella Valley below

the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San

Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, San Diego

County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Areas of blowing dust in the deserts may temporarily restrict

visibility.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.