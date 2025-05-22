Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 22 at 2:02PM PDT until May 24 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Published 2:02 PM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
Blowing dust will be possible.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Friday to 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust could temporarily reduced visibilities to less than a
mile at times.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

