Extreme Heat Warning issued May 29 at 3:04AM PDT until May 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with a major risk for heat

related illness and impacts.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Death Valley National

Park, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, Northeast

Clark County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, Las Vegas

Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…From 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ Friday to 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/

Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures Friday and Saturday will reach

104 to 108 in the Lake Mead Recreation Area, 100 to 105 in the

western Mojave Desert including Barstow, and 104 to 109 in the

valleys of southern Nevada including Pahrump, Las Vegas, and

Moapa. Temperatures over 115 are likely in Death Valley.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

If you do not have air conditioning in your home or lack shelter,

monitor for local cooling shelters openings and assistance locating

appropriate shelter from the heat.