Extreme Heat Warning issued May 31 at 2:32AM PDT until May 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with a major risk for heat
related illness and impacts.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Death Valley National
Park, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, Northeast
Clark County, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, Las Vegas
Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures today will reach 105 to 110 in
the Lake Mead Recreation Area, 100 to 105 in the western Mojave
Desert including Barstow, and 103 to 109 in the valleys of
southern Nevada including Pahrump, Las Vegas, and Moapa.
Temperatures over 115 are likely in Death Valley.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
If you do not have air conditioning in your home or lack shelter,
monitor for local cooling shelters openings and assistance locating
appropriate shelter from the heat.