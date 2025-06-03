Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 10:20PM PDT until June 4 at 1:30AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 130 AM PDT.

* At 1020 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms still

producing heavy rain across southeast San Bernardino County. Flash

flooding is likely ongoing, and could expand to include either

Highway 95 or Highway 62 shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Havasu Landing, Mitchell Caverns, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29,

Parker Dam, Needles, Essex, Amboy, Highway 95 And I-40, Vidal

Junction, Twentynine Palms Airport, Mohave Valley, Big River,

Earp, Three Dunes Campground and Black Meadow Landing Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.