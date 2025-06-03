Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 11:12PM PDT until June 4 at 3:15AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

FFWPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 315 AM PDT.

* At 1112 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Pinto Wash and Big Wash. Between 0.25 and 0.75

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.