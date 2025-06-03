Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 11:24PM PDT until June 4 at 1:30AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 1124 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated rain and embedded

thunderstorms over much of southeast San Bernardino County. Heavy

rain had fallen in the hills above both Highway 95 and Highway 62.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Havasu Landing, Mitchell Caverns, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29,

Parker Dam, Needles, Essex, Amboy, Highway 95 And I-40, Vidal

Junction, Twentynine Palms Airport, Mohave Valley, Big River,

Earp, Three Dunes Campground and Black Meadow Landing Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.