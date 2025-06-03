Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 2:45PM PDT until June 3 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 545 PM PDT.

* At 245 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain near Joshua Tree.. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake

Campground and Joshua Tree.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.