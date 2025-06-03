Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 2:49PM PDT until June 3 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain near Mountain Pass. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nipton And Ivanpah Roads and Nipton.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.