Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 3:39PM PDT until June 3 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 339 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in

1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Ontario,

Rialto, Chino, Redlands, Rancho Cucamonga and Chino Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.