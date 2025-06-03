Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 3:52PM PDT until June 3 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
June 4, 2025 12:27 AM
Published 3:52 PM

At 352 PM PDT, CHP reported flash flooding across parts of
Twentynine Palms near Indian Trail and Morongo Roads. Large rocks
and large debris has been reported and roadways are impassable.
Avoid roadways in the area as heavy rain continues.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake
Campground and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content