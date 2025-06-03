Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 3:52PM PDT until June 3 at 5:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 352 PM PDT, CHP reported flash flooding across parts of
Twentynine Palms near Indian Trail and Morongo Roads. Large rocks
and large debris has been reported and roadways are impassable.
Avoid roadways in the area as heavy rain continues.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree Lake
Campground and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.