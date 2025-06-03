Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 4:35PM PDT until June 3 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 745 PM PDT.
* At 435 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Essex. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional development extends further north to Goffs and
towards the Nevada State line. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Highway 95 And I-40 and Essex. Needles Highway and Goffs Road
will also be impacted.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.