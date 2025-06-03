Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 5:26PM PDT until June 3 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 526 PM PDT, Heavy rain had begun to clear around the Nipton and
Mountain Pass areas. However…runoff continues and flash flood risk
remains especially for the Nipton Road area and Morning Star Mine
Road.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton And Ivanpah Roads and Nipton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.