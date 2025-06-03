Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 5:26PM PDT until June 3 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 5:26 PM

At 526 PM PDT, Heavy rain had begun to clear around the Nipton and
Mountain Pass areas. However…runoff continues and flash flood risk
remains especially for the Nipton Road area and Morning Star Mine
Road.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nipton And Ivanpah Roads and Nipton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content