Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 5:27PM PDT until June 3 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 527 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in the Goffs and Essex areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Laughlin, Highway 95 And I-40 and Essex.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.