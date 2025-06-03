Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 5:27PM PDT until June 3 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Published 5:27 PM

At 527 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in the Goffs and Essex areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Laughlin, Highway 95 And I-40 and Essex.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

