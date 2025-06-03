Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 6:54PM PDT until June 3 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 654 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain
have fallen. Flooding impacts will continue, but no additional
rainfall is expected. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.