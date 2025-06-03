Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 7:31PM PDT until June 3 at 10:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1030 PM PDT.

* At 731 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across much of eastern and southern San Bernardino

County from Ludlow to the Colorado River. These storms will

continue to develop farther south. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Lake Havasu City, Mitchell Caverns, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29,

Needles, Essex, Amboy, Highway 95 And I-40, Mohave Valley and

Black Meadow Landing Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.