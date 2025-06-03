Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 8:01PM PDT until June 3 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 801 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that rain was tapering off
between Baker and Kelso as heavier rain moved farther south. Runoff
from earlier heavy rain may still be flowing through washes, so the
Flash Flood Warning remains in effect.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Baker and Kelso.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.