Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 8:01PM PDT until June 3 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 801 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated that rain was tapering off

between Baker and Kelso as heavier rain moved farther south. Runoff

from earlier heavy rain may still be flowing through washes, so the

Flash Flood Warning remains in effect.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Baker and Kelso.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.