Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 8:28PM PDT until June 3 at 10:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 828 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms continuing to

develop and produce heavy rain across southeastern San Bernardino

County. The heaviest rain was falling southeast of Essex. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Havasu Landing, Mitchell Caverns, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29,

Needles, Essex, Amboy, Highway 95 And I-40, Mohave Valley and

Black Meadow Landing Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.