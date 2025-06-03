Flash Flood Warning issued June 3 at 8:59PM PDT until June 3 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 859 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain

falling between Baker and Kelso. Runoff may still be occurring from

heavy rain which fell earlier, so the Flash Flood Warning remains in

effect.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Baker and Kelso.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.