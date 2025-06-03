Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 3 at 5:17PM PDT until June 3 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

SVRPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 517 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles east of

Twentynine Palms Airport, or 26 miles east of Twentynine Palms, and

is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of San

Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging wind, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.