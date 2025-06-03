Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 3 at 5:19PM PDT until June 3 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

SVRVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 519 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest

of Eagle Mtn, or 26 miles east of Twentynine Palms, moving north at

15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern San Bernardino County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.