Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 5:10PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 510 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northwest of Eagle Mtn, or 25 miles east of Twentynine Palms,

moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and

Riverside Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.