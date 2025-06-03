Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 5:10PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 510 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16
miles northwest of Eagle Mtn, or 25 miles east of Twentynine Palms,
moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of San Bernardino and
Riverside Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.