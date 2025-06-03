Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 5:14PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Locations impacted include… Hemet, Perris, San Jacinto, East Hemet, Menifee, Sun City, Homeland, Lakeview, Romoland, Juniper Springs, Nuevo, Winchester, Quail Valley, and Sage. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

At 514 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm near Hemet, moving northwest at 15 mph.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.