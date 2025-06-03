Special Weather Statement issued June 3 at 5:14PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 514 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong
thunderstorm near Hemet, moving northwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Penny size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters and doppler radar.
IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hemet, Perris, San Jacinto, East Hemet, Menifee, Sun City, Homeland,
Lakeview, Romoland, Juniper Springs, Nuevo, Winchester, Quail Valley,
and Sage.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.