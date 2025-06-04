Flash Flood Warning issued June 4 at 12:06AM PDT until June 4 at 3:15AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 1206 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain in Pinto Wash and Big Wash. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches
of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.