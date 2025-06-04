Flash Flood Warning issued June 4 at 12:16AM MST until June 4 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

FFWPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 415 AM MST /415 AM PDT/.

* At 1216 AM MST /1216 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Parker, Buckskin Mountain Park, Parker Dam, Midland and Poston.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bouse Wash, Kaiser Wash, Bill Williams River, Colorado River,

Osborne Wash, Tyson Wash and Bennett Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.