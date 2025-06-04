Flash Flood Warning issued June 4 at 12:25AM PDT until June 4 at 1:30AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 1225 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated rain finally beginning to

taper off over southeast San Bernardino County. The heaviest rain

was falling near Earp. Flash flooding is still likely.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Havasu Landing, Mitchell Caverns, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29,

Parker Dam, Needles, Essex, Amboy, Highway 95 And I-40, Vidal

Junction, Twentynine Palms Airport, Mohave Valley, Big River,

Earp, Three Dunes Campground and Black Meadow Landing Campground.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.