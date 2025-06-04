Flash Flood Warning issued June 4 at 1:22AM PDT until June 4 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 122 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.