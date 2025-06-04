Flash Flood Warning issued June 4 at 1:22AM PDT until June 4 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 122 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.