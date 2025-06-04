Flash Flood Warning issued June 4 at 1:25AM MST until June 4 at 4:15AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 125 AM MST /125 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Parker, Buckskin Mountain Park, Parker Dam, Midland and Poston.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Bouse Wash, Kaiser Wash, Bill Williams River, Colorado River,

Osborne Wash, Tyson Wash and Bennett Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.