Flash Flood Warning issued June 4 at 3:52AM PDT until June 4 at 4:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no
longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining
road closures.
