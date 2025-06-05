Flash Flood Warning issued June 5 at 11:35AM PDT until June 5 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Southwestern Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 400 PM PDT.
* At 1135 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Searchlight, Jean, Primm, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, Nipton,
Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Goodsprings, Cottonwood Cove Campground
and Willow Beach.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.