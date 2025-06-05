Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued June 5 at 1:55PM PDT until June 5 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 9:57 PM
Published 1:55 PM

At 155 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Searchlight, Jean, Primm, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, Nipton,
Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Goodsprings, Cottonwood Cove Campground
and Willow Beach.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

