Flash Flood Warning issued June 5 at 9:02PM PDT until June 6 at 12:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1215 AM PDT.

* At 902 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch

are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.