Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 5 at 9:23PM PDT until June 5 at 10:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

SVRVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern San Bernardino County in southern California…

West central Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 1015 PM PDT.

* At 922 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodsprings,

or 9 miles west of Jean, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Jean, Goodsprings, and Sandy Valley.

This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 5 and 23.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.