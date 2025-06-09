Extreme Heat Warning issued June 9 at 9:19AM PDT until June 10 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early June. High

temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Barstow, 110 to

115 in Mesquite and near Lake Mead, and approaching 120 at Furnace

Creek in Death Valley National Park.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Death Valley National

Park, Western Mojave Desert, Northeast Clark County, Western Clark

and Southern Nye County, and Las Vegas Valley.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT /10 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and

loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.