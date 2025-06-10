Extreme Heat Warning issued June 10 at 4:08AM PDT until June 10 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early June. High
temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Barstow, 110 to
115 in Mesquite and near Lake Mead, and approaching 120 at Furnace
Creek in Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Death Valley National
Park, Western Mojave Desert, Northeast Clark County, Western Clark
and Southern Nye County, and Las Vegas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT /10 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.