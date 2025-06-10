Extreme Heat Warning issued June 10 at 9:32PM PDT until June 10 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
Temperatures will drop slightly beginning Wednesday, but will remain
above normal for mid June.
Temperatures will drop slightly beginning Wednesday, but will remain
above normal for mid June.
News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.