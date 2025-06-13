Extreme Heat Warning issued June 13 at 2:13AM PDT until June 15 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early June. High
temperatures will range 107 to 112 in Las Vegas, Moapa, Pahrump,
Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 110 to 115 in Laughlin, Bullhead
City, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Mohave, and Lake
Havasu City; 115 to 120 in Death Valley National Park.
* WHERE…Portions of northwestern Arizona, southeastern California,
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT / MST to 10 PM PDT / MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and
loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.