Extreme Heat Warning issued June 15 at 10:27AM PDT until June 15 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions for early June. High

temperatures will range 107 to 112 in Las Vegas, Moapa, Pahrump,

Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 110 to 115 in Laughlin, Bullhead

City, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Mohave, and Lake

Havasu City; 115 to 120 in Death Valley National Park.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and

southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT /10 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and

loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early

morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.