Extreme Heat Warning issued June 16 at 12:16PM PDT until June 19 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Expect high temperatures around

110 in Las Vegas, Pahrump, and Barstow, around 105 in Kingman, 110

to 115 in the Colorado River Valley, and around 120 at Furnace

Creek in Death Valley National Park. Overnight lows in the 80s in

Las Vegas and at the lower elevations along the Colorado River

will give little relief from the heat.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort

Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Death Valley National Park, Western

Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, San Bernardino County-Upper

Colorado River Valley, Western Clark and Southern Nye County, and

Las Vegas Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PDT /10 AM MST/ Wednesday to 10 PM PDT /10 PM

MST/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose

fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning

or late evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat

exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.